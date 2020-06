Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Port Richey Lakefront - Remodeled & Updated - - This beautiful remodeled and updated lakefront 2/2 home with 1 car garage and fenced in yard is now available. Home includes granite counter tops, enclosed patio, tile in living areas, vinyl plank flooring in bedrooms and ceiling fans. Washer/Dryer hookup, range, refrigerator, and dishwasher included. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.



No Cats Allowed



