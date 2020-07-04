All apartments in Bayonet Point
7919 CANNA DRIVE

7919 Canna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7919 Canna Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous remodeled 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom. Very open floor plan. New cordless blinds on every window. Tile through entire home. Beautiful remodeled kitchen, all stainless appliances including extra large sink including new garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, glass top stove, and refrigerator. Epoxy floor in oversized 1 car garage. Washer & Dryer included. Zero maintenance landscape in front and back yard so no work for you. Back porch for exterior space, fully fenced yard is huge with plenty of room for entertaining. The master bedroom is very large and the ensuite bathroom includes a walk-in shower. New light fixtures and fans throughout. Garage is big enough to park and includes an electric garage door opener and remote entry. Any perspective tenant must pass a background check, NO PETS Located in a great neighborhood close to everything. Shopping, dining, and Florida beaches all within minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7919 CANNA DRIVE have any available units?
7919 CANNA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7919 CANNA DRIVE have?
Some of 7919 CANNA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7919 CANNA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7919 CANNA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7919 CANNA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7919 CANNA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7919 CANNA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7919 CANNA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7919 CANNA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7919 CANNA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7919 CANNA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7919 CANNA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7919 CANNA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7919 CANNA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7919 CANNA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7919 CANNA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7919 CANNA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7919 CANNA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
