7612 Galahad Road

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Bright and open 3 bedroom home available in New Port Richey - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Nice bright and open 3 bedroom 1 bath home available now in New Port Richey! This home features large tiles throughout, no carpet! Screened in patio, 1 car garage, update shower and a large shade tree in the front yard!



Located right off of Ranch Rd and US 19 N, close to shops and restaurants. Right on the other side of US 19 is the beautiful Werner - Boyce Salt Springs State Park. Beacon Woods Gulf Club is a couple miles north.



Schedule your showing today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE5677691)