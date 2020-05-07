All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

7612 Galahad Road

7612 Galahad Road · No Longer Available
Location

7612 Galahad Road, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Holiday Hill Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bright and open 3 bedroom home available in New Port Richey - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Nice bright and open 3 bedroom 1 bath home available now in New Port Richey! This home features large tiles throughout, no carpet! Screened in patio, 1 car garage, update shower and a large shade tree in the front yard!

Located right off of Ranch Rd and US 19 N, close to shops and restaurants. Right on the other side of US 19 is the beautiful Werner - Boyce Salt Springs State Park. Beacon Woods Gulf Club is a couple miles north.

Schedule your showing today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5677691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 7612 Galahad Road have any available units?
7612 Galahad Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7612 Galahad Road have?
Some of 7612 Galahad Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7612 Galahad Road currently offering any rent specials?
7612 Galahad Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7612 Galahad Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7612 Galahad Road is pet friendly.
Does 7612 Galahad Road offer parking?
Yes, 7612 Galahad Road offers parking.
Does 7612 Galahad Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7612 Galahad Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7612 Galahad Road have a pool?
No, 7612 Galahad Road does not have a pool.
Does 7612 Galahad Road have accessible units?
No, 7612 Galahad Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7612 Galahad Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7612 Galahad Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7612 Galahad Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7612 Galahad Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
