All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 7525 Foxbloom Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
7525 Foxbloom Drive
Last updated June 28 2020 at 1:40 AM

7525 Foxbloom Drive

7525 Foxbloom Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7525 Foxbloom Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Foxbloom Drive have any available units?
7525 Foxbloom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7525 Foxbloom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Foxbloom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Foxbloom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7525 Foxbloom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7525 Foxbloom Drive offer parking?
No, 7525 Foxbloom Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7525 Foxbloom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 Foxbloom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Foxbloom Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7525 Foxbloom Drive has a pool.
Does 7525 Foxbloom Drive have accessible units?
No, 7525 Foxbloom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Foxbloom Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 Foxbloom Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7525 Foxbloom Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7525 Foxbloom Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point Apartments with Gyms
Bayonet Point Apartments with PoolsBayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bayonet Point Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College