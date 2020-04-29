7521 Camelot Road

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1632102



A charming rental home in Port Rickey! Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--Attached garage

--Fenced yard

--Central air

--Ceiling fans

--Washer/dryer hookup

--Screened lanai



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.