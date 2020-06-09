7510 Ilex Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE NOW! - Spacious 3/2 home for rent centrally located in Port Richey off of US 19. When you walk inside this home, you will immediately notice the open floorplan, windows with lots of natural sunlight shining in and beautiful wood floors throughout. This home also features a large, bright kitchen, fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining family or a nice summer barbecue and a single car garage. A great location with quick and easy access to surrounding shopping, restaurants and beaches!



Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Pet fee required.



Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.



Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.



(RLNE5737465)