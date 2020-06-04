7321 Coventry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Newly remodeled! 3 BR, 2 BA home in Port Richey, Florida. Beautiful,large kitchen with brand new appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. New flooring throughout. Updated bathrooms with modern vanities. Large backyard, scenic views of nearby pond. Close to shopping and all the area has to offer. Contact us today to get details on this gorgeous home!



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Section 8 is not accepted.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)