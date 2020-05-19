7313 SKYLINE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool shuffle board

Great larger home in Ponderosa Park, a 55+ community. When you arrive, you will park under a nice covered carport area with storage/work spaces located off the back. This home has 3 bedrooms plus an office area and new waterproof laminate flooring through out. Master bedroom is located at the back of the home with its own bathroom and a nice enclosed porch, great for relaxing with a cup of coffee each morning. The living room area opens to the dining area and the kitchen has lots of cabinet space! The washer/dryer is located inside the home for convenience. The community features a heated pool, shuffle board, and a recreation building with lots of activities. This community is located close to shopping, restaurants, parks and beaches.