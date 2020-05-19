All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
7313 SKYLINE DRIVE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:51 PM

7313 SKYLINE DRIVE

7313 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7313 Skyline Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Ponderosa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
shuffle board
Great larger home in Ponderosa Park, a 55+ community. When you arrive, you will park under a nice covered carport area with storage/work spaces located off the back. This home has 3 bedrooms plus an office area and new waterproof laminate flooring through out. Master bedroom is located at the back of the home with its own bathroom and a nice enclosed porch, great for relaxing with a cup of coffee each morning. The living room area opens to the dining area and the kitchen has lots of cabinet space! The washer/dryer is located inside the home for convenience. The community features a heated pool, shuffle board, and a recreation building with lots of activities. This community is located close to shopping, restaurants, parks and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE have any available units?
7313 SKYLINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE have?
Some of 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7313 SKYLINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7313 SKYLINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College