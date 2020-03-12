All apartments in Bayonet Point
March 12 2020

7310 Country Club Dr.

7310 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7310 Country Club Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Country Club Estates

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN READY! - This is a must see! Beautiful home with brand new tile throughout and brand new cabinets. New AC unit, New water heater, New countertops, ALL NEW!
Give us a call today to schedule a showing!

If you are interested please call/text 951.708.6012 or email info@onestepre.com

First months rent and security deposit are due with move in.
All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.
We are looking for a long term tenant for this home.
Non-smoking property.

There is an application on our website - go to www.onestepre.com then click on the "Find A Home" tab at the top to see the properties we have available. Application fee is a nonrefundable $40. We do run credit and check past rental history. Anyone 18 and older need to apply and be on the lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3652578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Country Club Dr. have any available units?
7310 Country Club Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7310 Country Club Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Country Club Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Country Club Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Country Club Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7310 Country Club Dr. offer parking?
No, 7310 Country Club Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 7310 Country Club Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Country Club Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Country Club Dr. have a pool?
No, 7310 Country Club Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Country Club Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7310 Country Club Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Country Club Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Country Club Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7310 Country Club Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7310 Country Club Dr. has units with air conditioning.
