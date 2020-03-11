All apartments in Bayonet Point
Location

7219 Country Club Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Country Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Reduced! ***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS*** ***Available Now***Bungalow style 3BR 1BA home features ceramic tile floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms! Fall in love with the spacious kitchen w/appliances, gorgeous stained cabinets and breakfast bar. Enjoy the open plan living area and nice sized bedrooms, one-car garage, covered patio in the back of the home with a storage shed. Nearby attractions include Pier 60 and Sand Key Parks, and Clearwater Marine Aquarium!

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1968
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 Country Club Drive have any available units?
7219 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7219 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7219 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7219 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7219 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7219 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 7219 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7219 Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 7219 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7219 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 7219 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7219 Country Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7219 Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7219 Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
