7219 Country Club Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Reduced! ***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS*** ***Available Now***Bungalow style 3BR 1BA home features ceramic tile floors throughout with carpeted bedrooms! Fall in love with the spacious kitchen w/appliances, gorgeous stained cabinets and breakfast bar. Enjoy the open plan living area and nice sized bedrooms, one-car garage, covered patio in the back of the home with a storage shed. Nearby attractions include Pier 60 and Sand Key Parks, and Clearwater Marine Aquarium!



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1968

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.