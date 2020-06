Amenities

pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Nice 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms (half bath in garage) Great location with easy access to US 19 and 52, schools and shopping close by. Minimum is 1 yr. lease. First month rent and $1200 security deposit plus $75 application fee, which includes credit and back round check, to move in. Must have verified income. Sec.8 accepted must have the deposit. Will consider a pet with additional fee.

Note-roof being replaced and will be done prior to lease.