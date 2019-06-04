12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bed two bath unit - Please note this is a 55 and older community. This golf course community is beautiful. Fully furnished and ready to go in fantastic condition, with two balconies and view of the course. The property is located on the second floor and has easy steps to the door. .Plenty of parking, and the rent also includes cable, water, garbage, and two clubhouse pools. The only bill you will have is electric. Tastefully decorated, and a great place to call home. Close to everything. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4848127)