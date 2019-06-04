All apartments in Bayonet Point
12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY

12902 Wedgewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

12902 Wedgewood Way, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Beacon Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
This beautiful 2 bed two bath unit - Please note this is a 55 and older community. This golf course community is beautiful. Fully furnished and ready to go in fantastic condition, with two balconies and view of the course. The property is located on the second floor and has easy steps to the door. .Plenty of parking, and the rent also includes cable, water, garbage, and two clubhouse pools. The only bill you will have is electric. Tastefully decorated, and a great place to call home. Close to everything. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4848127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY have any available units?
12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY have?
Some of 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY offers parking.
Does 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY has a pool.
Does 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY have accessible units?
No, 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12902 WEDGEWOOD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
