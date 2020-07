Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with a 1 CAR GARAGE at 926 square feet available immediately! It features tile floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms and freshly painted with modern gray paint. The kitchen features a built in stove and range top and full size black refrigerator. The fenced backyard is very spacious and includes an open patio. Call today to schedule a showing before it's gone!