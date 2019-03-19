All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1

12409 Eagleswood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

12409 Eagleswood Dr, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Beacon Woods Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
sauna
This amazing 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor, 55+ condo is absolutely a perfect retreat! The 1,123 sq ft space is brimming with elegant upgrades! The kitchen has custom cabinets and stainless appliances, front loading W/D in the laundry closet and laminate floors. There is a pass through breakfast bar that opens to the large dining area and living room with an entire wall of floor to ceiling custom wood cabinets and shelves! Enjoy the large, wall mounted TV while lounging on the multi position futon/sofa or open the sliding glass doors onto the screened patio and watch the golfers go by. The guest bed and bath are immaculate and accommodating but the real treat is the master bedroom!!! This large bedroom has a brand new ADJUSTABLE King sized bed for starters! Separate controls for each sleeper! The custom design closet with cabinets and shelving is fit for a Queen! And to top all that, the master bedroom sports its own INFARED SAUNA AND STEAM SHOWER ROOM!!! You will never want to leave this place! The condo is fully furnished - including linens and towels, dishes and cookware, coffeemaker and small kitchen appliances and a television in almost every room, including the bathroom!! There is carpet on the stairs and in the bedrooms and laminate floors in the main living area. Ceiling fans and a NEST thermostat insure comfortable climate control. The Google Home is already hooked up to the wifi and ready to assist you too! Maybe this will be the winter retreat of YOUR dreams! Please feel free to call us for more details and to book your stay.
This amazing 2 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor, 55+ condo is absolutely a perfect retreat! The 1,123 sq ft space is brimming with elegant upgrades! The kitchen has custom cabinets and stainless appliances, front loading W/D in the laundry closet and laminate floors. There is a pass through breakfast bar that opens to the large dining area and living room with an entire wall of floor to ceiling custom wood cabinets and shelves! Enjoy the large, wall mounted TV while lounging on the multi position futon/sofa or open the sliding glass doors onto the screened patio and watch the golfers go by. The guest bed and bath are immaculate and accommodating but the real treat is the master bedroom!!! This large bedroom has a brand new ADJUSTABLE King sized bed for starters! Separate controls for each sleeper! The custom design closet with cabinets and shelving is fit for a Queen! And to top all that, the master bedroom sports its own INFARED SAUNA AND STEAM SHOWER ROOM!!! You will never want to leave this place! The condo is fully furnished - including linens and towels, dishes and cookware, coffeemaker and small kitchen appliances and a television in almost every room, including the bathroom!! There is carpet on the stairs and in the bedrooms and laminate floors in the main living area. Ceiling fans and a NEST thermostat insure comfortable climate control. The Google Home is already hooked up to the wifi and ready to assist you too! Maybe this will be the winter retreat of YOUR dreams! Please feel free to call us for more details and to book your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 have any available units?
12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 have?
Some of 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 offer parking?
No, 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 have a pool?
No, 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12409 Eagleswood Dr., Unit D - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point Apartments with Gyms
Bayonet Point Apartments with PoolsBayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bayonet Point Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College