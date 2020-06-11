All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

12203 Windriver Lane #11

12203 Windriver Lane · (727) 863-1031
Location

12203 Windriver Lane, Bayonet Point, FL 34667
Griffin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community pool and clubhouse and situated under towering oak tress and winding drives makes this property really special. The unit has an open floor plan. Living room, dining room and kitchen are combined with a quaint entry nook and it all feels cozy and welcoming, There is a nice flat screen television in the living room. The kitchen has refrigerator (no icemaker), smooth top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The master bedroom has a queen sized bed, is large and well appointed, with a walk in closet and a separate bath. The second bedroom, with two twin beds, and guest bath are on the other side of the unit for privacy and both are furnished with all the comforts of home. Linens, towels, dishes, cookware, utensils, coffeemaker, electric tea pot, toaster and lots of extras. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well. The water, sewer, trash, basic cable and the first $100/mo of the electric are included in the rent! There is a transient tax of 11% for any stay less than 6 months. Longer stays available - ask for details. ($1,100/mo plus utilities) Come see how easy it can be to enjoy the Florida weather for the winter season or longer!

This community requires an application and $100.00 application fee. Tenant to pay and fill out application on site through CC Gareis. We will have access to credit information received and will credit tenant back $65.00 of application fee. There is a 3 month minimum. Sorry, no pets. No smoking unit.

Rent: $1,295.00 plus 11% tax (summer rate)
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
Application fee: $40/00/per person over 18 (one time only!)
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community pool and clubhouses and situated under towering oak tress and winding drives make this property really special. The unit has an open floor plan with comfortable, spotless furniture. Living room, dining room and kitchen are combined with a quaint entry nook and it all feels cozy and welcoming, There is a nice flat screen television in the living room. The kitchen has refrigerator (no icemaker), smooth top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The master bedroom has a queen sized bed, is large and well appointed, with a walk in closet and a separate bath. The second bedroom, with two twin beds, and guest bath are on the other side of the unit for privacy and both are furnished with all the comforts of home. Linens, towels, dishes, cookware, utensils, coffeemaker, electric tea pot, toaster and lots of extras. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well. The water, sewer, trash, basic cable and the first $100/mo of the electric are included in the rent! There is a transient tax of 11% for any stay less than 6 months. Longer stays available - (ask for details $1,100/mo plus utilities) Come see how easy it can be to enjoy the Florida weather for the winter season or longer!

This community requires an application and $100.00 application fee. Tenant to pay and fill out application on site through CC Gareis. We will have access to credit information received and will credit tenant back $65.00 of application fee. There is a 3 month minimum. Sorry, no pets. No smoking unit.

Rent: $1,495.00 plus 11% tax
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
Application fee: $100.00

This community requires an application and $100.00 application fee. Tenant to pay and fill out application on site through CC Gareis. We will have access to credit information received and will credit tenant back $65.00 of application fee. There is a 3 month minimum. Sorry, no pets. No smoking unit.

Rent: $1,495.00 plus 11% tax
Security Deposit: $1,000.00
Application fee: $100.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

