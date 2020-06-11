12203 Windriver Lane #11

Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor Condo unit that is fully furnished with everything you will need for a great Florida vacation! Gated entry, no rear neighbors in this building, beautifully furnished and appointed, community pool and clubhouse and situated under towering oak tress and winding drives makes this property really special. The unit has an open floor plan. Living room, dining room and kitchen are combined with a quaint entry nook and it all feels cozy and welcoming, There is a nice flat screen television in the living room. The kitchen has refrigerator (no icemaker), smooth top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The master bedroom has a queen sized bed, is large and well appointed, with a walk in closet and a separate bath. The second bedroom, with two twin beds, and guest bath are on the other side of the unit for privacy and both are furnished with all the comforts of home. Linens, towels, dishes, cookware, utensils, coffeemaker, electric tea pot, toaster and lots of extras. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well. The water, sewer, trash, basic cable and the first $100/mo of the electric are included in the rent! There is a transient tax of 11% for any stay less than 6 months. Longer stays available - ask for details. ($1,100/mo plus utilities) Come see how easy it can be to enjoy the Florida weather for the winter season or longer!



This community requires an application and $100.00 application fee. Tenant to pay and fill out application on site through CC Gareis. We will have access to credit information received and will credit tenant back $65.00 of application fee. There is a 3 month minimum. Sorry, no pets. No smoking unit.



Rent: $1,295.00 plus 11% tax (summer rate)

Security Deposit: $1,000.00

Application fee: $40/00/per person over 18 (one time only!)

Rent: $1,495.00 plus 11% tax

Security Deposit: $1,000.00

Application fee: $100.00