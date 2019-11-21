All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 11828 Oceanside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
11828 Oceanside Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 4:17 PM

11828 Oceanside Drive

11828 Oceanside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

11828 Oceanside Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Gulf Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Spacious 3BR 1BA home is move-in ready and now leasing! Enjoy this updated home with pretty landscaping, granite kitchen counters, and an open floorplan! A patio in the fenced in backyard is great for relaxing and a shed provides additional storage - hurry this won't last long!

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Gulf Highlands

High school: Fivay High School

Middle school: Bayonet Point Middle School

Elementary school: Gulf Highlands Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11828 Oceanside Drive have any available units?
11828 Oceanside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 11828 Oceanside Drive have?
Some of 11828 Oceanside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11828 Oceanside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11828 Oceanside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11828 Oceanside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11828 Oceanside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 11828 Oceanside Drive offer parking?
No, 11828 Oceanside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11828 Oceanside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11828 Oceanside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11828 Oceanside Drive have a pool?
No, 11828 Oceanside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11828 Oceanside Drive have accessible units?
No, 11828 Oceanside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11828 Oceanside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11828 Oceanside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11828 Oceanside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11828 Oceanside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBayonet Point Apartments with Gyms
Bayonet Point Apartments with PoolsBayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bayonet Point Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College