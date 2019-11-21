11828 Oceanside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated extra storage

***Available Now*** Spacious 3BR 1BA home is move-in ready and now leasing! Enjoy this updated home with pretty landscaping, granite kitchen counters, and an open floorplan! A patio in the fenced in backyard is great for relaxing and a shed provides additional storage - hurry this won't last long!



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Gulf Highlands



High school: Fivay High School



Middle school: Bayonet Point Middle School



Elementary school: Gulf Highlands Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.