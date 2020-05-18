All apartments in Bayonet Point
Find more places like 10315 White Cedar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bayonet Point, FL
/
10315 White Cedar Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:55 PM

10315 White Cedar Street

10315 White Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bayonet Point
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10315 White Cedar Street, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Lake

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Charming 3 bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home in Port Richey. This home has just undergone a complete renovation and features granite countertops, new appliances, tile flooring and many more upgrades. Make this your new home and spend your weekends and evenings relaxing by the pool. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10315 White Cedar Street have any available units?
10315 White Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 10315 White Cedar Street have?
Some of 10315 White Cedar Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10315 White Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
10315 White Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10315 White Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10315 White Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 10315 White Cedar Street offer parking?
No, 10315 White Cedar Street does not offer parking.
Does 10315 White Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10315 White Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10315 White Cedar Street have a pool?
Yes, 10315 White Cedar Street has a pool.
Does 10315 White Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 10315 White Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10315 White Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10315 White Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10315 White Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10315 White Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bayonet Point 2 BedroomsBayonet Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Bayonet Point Apartments with BalconyBayonet Point Apartments with Gym
Bayonet Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College