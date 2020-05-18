10315 White Cedar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Charming 3 bedroom 2 Bath Pool Home in Port Richey. This home has just undergone a complete renovation and features granite countertops, new appliances, tile flooring and many more upgrades. Make this your new home and spend your weekends and evenings relaxing by the pool. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.