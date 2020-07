Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

You'll make long-lasting memories in this home! Features include gleaming tile floors throughout the entire space, vaulted ceilings, and a back patio. The kitchen offers updated appliances and a breakfast bar facing the living room. The master suite is spacious and includes a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Provided by the HOA, community amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Make this home yours by applying today!