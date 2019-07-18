All apartments in Bayonet Point
10211 Oak Hill Dr

10211 Oak Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10211 Oak Hill Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0e077c5078 ---- Great Home for Rent in Port Richey. This 2-bedroom 2 bath home with 1281 sq. ft of living space move in ready. It sits on a large lot with a cover lanai, This home features Tile floors throughout the t house. Lots of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen and a glass-top stove. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups Call today for more information on this property and ask about applying online. Please view the video copy and paste link below https://youtu.be/SZ57Qy_7QsA $995 monthly rent $995 Deposit Call 813 333 2332 $60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10211 Oak Hill Dr have any available units?
10211 Oak Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 10211 Oak Hill Dr have?
Some of 10211 Oak Hill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10211 Oak Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10211 Oak Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10211 Oak Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10211 Oak Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10211 Oak Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10211 Oak Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 10211 Oak Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10211 Oak Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10211 Oak Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 10211 Oak Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10211 Oak Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 10211 Oak Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10211 Oak Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10211 Oak Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10211 Oak Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10211 Oak Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

