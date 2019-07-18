10211 Oak Hill Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0e077c5078 ---- Great Home for Rent in Port Richey. This 2-bedroom 2 bath home with 1281 sq. ft of living space move in ready. It sits on a large lot with a cover lanai, This home features Tile floors throughout the t house. Lots of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen and a glass-top stove. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups Call today for more information on this property and ask about applying online. Please view the video copy and paste link below https://youtu.be/SZ57Qy_7QsA $995 monthly rent $995 Deposit Call 813 333 2332 $60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month\'s Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.