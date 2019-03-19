9768 52nd Ave N

Amenities

Large 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single family home with a pool for rent now! New central AC installed last year with a wall mount AC unit to cool individual room. The kitchen and living room is great for entertaining with plenty of natural light. Dining room has built in cabinets. Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms on either side. Washer and Dryer is included! Located in a charming neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, seminole city center and the Gulf Beaches. Contact us today for a showing. This will not last long. $50.00 Application Fee per adult. $100.00 Initial Admin Fee. Pet Fees and restrictions apply.