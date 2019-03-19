All apartments in Bay Pines
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9768 52nd Ave N

9768 52nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9768 52nd Avenue North, Bay Pines, FL 33708
South Pinellas

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single family home with a pool for rent now! New central AC installed last year with a wall mount AC unit to cool individual room. The kitchen and living room is great for entertaining with plenty of natural light. Dining room has built in cabinets. Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms on either side. Washer and Dryer is included! Located in a charming neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, seminole city center and the Gulf Beaches. Contact us today for a showing. This will not last long. $50.00 Application Fee per adult. $100.00 Initial Admin Fee. Pet Fees and restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9768 52nd Ave N have any available units?
9768 52nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bay Pines, FL.
What amenities does 9768 52nd Ave N have?
Some of 9768 52nd Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9768 52nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9768 52nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9768 52nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9768 52nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 9768 52nd Ave N offer parking?
No, 9768 52nd Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 9768 52nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9768 52nd Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9768 52nd Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 9768 52nd Ave N has a pool.
Does 9768 52nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 9768 52nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9768 52nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9768 52nd Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9768 52nd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9768 52nd Ave N has units with air conditioning.
