studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM
165 Studio Apartments for rent in Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10200 E BAY HARBOR DR
10200 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,125
420 sqft
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - Move in with just $500 deposit + your 1st month rent** MiMo building on Bay Harbor Island close to turquoise Beaches, Bal Harbor Shopping, and endless dining options! This garden view apartment features tile flooring
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive
10082 W Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,200
570 sqft
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive Apt #6, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1085 98th St
1085 98th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,200
Spacious studio in a fantastic location. Nice quiet building, easy to move in. Walk to restaurants, easy accesses to shops. Near Bal Harbor and beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Harbor Islands
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
290 Bal Bay Dr
290 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
$1,800
Secluded three story building in the exclusive Bal Harbour area accommodates one- or two-bedroom units perfect for living or for an in-between homes rental.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Harbor Islands
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunny Isles Shores
200 177
200 177th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
536 sqft
Extremely Motivated Sellers! EXCELLENT SUNNY ISLES BEACH LOCATION ! WALK, ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEAUTIFUL BEACH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, & SUPERMARKET. NICE VIEW, COMFORTABLE 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 1.5 BATHROOM, IN AVILA CONDO. SECURE GATES COMMUNITY.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7640 Carlyle Ave
7640 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS** Come live in this spacious and secure top floor studio apartment in desirable North Shore neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
637 NE 92nd St
637 Northeast 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
Studio
$1,250
One block off Biscayne Blvd. Across the st. From Publix. Nice residential neighborhood. Perfect for a couple or small family.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
651 Northeast 69th Street
651 Northeast 69th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
651 Northeast 69th Street Apt #0, Miami, FL 33138 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. This gorgeous Studio (around 500 Sq.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
320 84th St
320 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTH ** Enjoy living in this garden-view studio.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
305 69th Street
305 69th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
In the hearth of NOBE across Publix, one block from the beach and walking distance to restaurants and shops a nice studio with a big walking closed in a 2-story garden style MIMO building.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7130 Carlyle Ave
7130 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$995
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162193 **SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Move right into bustling Town Center in North Beach! Enjoy this beautiful garden view, back corner apartment just walking distance to all the excellent shops and
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
500 Ne 62nd St
500 Northeast 62nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,150
790 sqft
Owner is renting independent studio to students or easy going professionals. The rent includes wifi, tv, furnitures, water, electricity, laundry.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
62 NE 78th St
62 Northeast 78th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
Fully remodeled studio in the heart of Little River, just off NE 79th st and NE 2nd Avenue. Owner pays water and trash. The apartment is fully updated with new floors, kitchens, and bathrooms. Located on a quiet street. Ready to move in immediately.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
251 172nd St
251 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
Located half block to the beach. This unit absolutely gorgeous & spacious one bedroom plus den and one bath apartment in Sunny Isles Beach! Offering a great location.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7116 Bay Dr
7116 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162194 FULLY RENOVATED STUDIO IN MIAMI BEACH. EVERYTHING IN NEW IN TH UNIT IN A COMPLETELY RENOVATED BUILDING. GREAT LOCATION ON NORMANDY ISLES WITH GROCERY, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND THE BEACH NEAR BY.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6484 Indian Creek Dr
6484 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
300 sqft
Furnished studio with water view, 1 year lease, electricity and 1 parking space included in the rent, the unit is located 2 blocks from the beach, close to publix, restaurants and more. Not pets allowed *Please read brokers remarks*
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7340 Harding Ave
7340 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
Only one MOnth deposit. Come live in the heart of Miami Beach, just two blocks from the beach, 20mnts to Four Lauderdale airport and 25nmts to Miami airport, and 15mnts to South Beach. It has everything that you need just by walking.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6944 Byron Ave
6944 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,195
THIS IS A BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED STUDIO FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDING FLAT SCREEN TV IN A QUIET BUILDING....PERFECT LOCATION, ONE BLOCK FROM PUBLIX AND TWO BLOCKS FROM THE OCEAN. LAUNDRY FACILITIES RIGHT ON PREMISES.
