Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

30 Fedora DR.

30 Fedora Drive · (850) 769-5775
Location

30 Fedora Drive, Bay County, FL 32409

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 30 Fedora DR. · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2942 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
- Welcome home to relax in beautiful Fanning Bayou ! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath is located in a master planned community spanning over 700 acres, Fanning Bayou is a natural and secluded setting surrounded by conservational habitat, yet within close proximity to shopping, dinning, and the new Panama City International Airport. Open floor plan with wood floors in the living area, carpeted bedrooms and tile in the wet areas. Trey ceilings in the family room, master bedroom and the formal dinning room. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Breakfast nook next to a covered lanai for entertaining. The neighborhood has a gorgeous pool house complete with a 5,000sf pool, open and shaded lounge areas .All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.
Deposit is the same as the rent .Pets allowed with owner approval and NON REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply. NO CATS PLEASE .

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5823589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Fedora DR. have any available units?
30 Fedora DR. has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Fedora DR. have?
Some of 30 Fedora DR.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Fedora DR. currently offering any rent specials?
30 Fedora DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Fedora DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Fedora DR. is pet friendly.
Does 30 Fedora DR. offer parking?
No, 30 Fedora DR. does not offer parking.
Does 30 Fedora DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Fedora DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Fedora DR. have a pool?
Yes, 30 Fedora DR. has a pool.
Does 30 Fedora DR. have accessible units?
No, 30 Fedora DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Fedora DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Fedora DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Fedora DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Fedora DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
