30 Fedora DR.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse pool

- Welcome home to relax in beautiful Fanning Bayou ! This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath is located in a master planned community spanning over 700 acres, Fanning Bayou is a natural and secluded setting surrounded by conservational habitat, yet within close proximity to shopping, dinning, and the new Panama City International Airport. Open floor plan with wood floors in the living area, carpeted bedrooms and tile in the wet areas. Trey ceilings in the family room, master bedroom and the formal dinning room. Kitchen has Stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Breakfast nook next to a covered lanai for entertaining. The neighborhood has a gorgeous pool house complete with a 5,000sf pool, open and shaded lounge areas .All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.

School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.

Deposit is the same as the rent .Pets allowed with owner approval and NON REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply. NO CATS PLEASE .



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5823589)