All apartments in Bardmoor
Find more places like 9935 82ND STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bardmoor, FL
/
9935 82ND STREET N
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

9935 82ND STREET N

9935 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bardmoor
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9935 82nd Street, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You’ll love this 3Br, 2Ba home in Bent Tree Estates near Bardmoor. This home rents from $1675 monthly. It’s fully equipped with LG Stainless Refrigerator with icemaker, Bosch Stainless Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer and it’s located on a quiet street at the end of the development. It features 1182 square feet plus a 20’ x 10’ screened porch and a one-car garage. It’s light and bright with an open living design. It has modern bathrooms with newer style tile. The master bathroom has it’s own private bath. The entire inside has been freshly painted. Completely fenced yard. You’re sure to enjoy the spacious kitchen with eat-in counter and dining room. It’s an awesome home in move-in ready condition. This home is valued over $250 thousand dollars and you can view a walk through video on YouTube by searching the address 9935 82nd St. It is available now and requires a one year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9935 82ND STREET N have any available units?
9935 82ND STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 9935 82ND STREET N have?
Some of 9935 82ND STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9935 82ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
9935 82ND STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9935 82ND STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 9935 82ND STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 9935 82ND STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 9935 82ND STREET N offers parking.
Does 9935 82ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9935 82ND STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9935 82ND STREET N have a pool?
No, 9935 82ND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 9935 82ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 9935 82ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 9935 82ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9935 82ND STREET N has units with dishwashers.
Does 9935 82ND STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9935 82ND STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bardmoor 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBardmoor 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bardmoor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBardmoor Apartments with Parking
Bardmoor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FL
Longboat Key, FLLaurel, FLBeacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg