9935 82ND STREET N

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You’ll love this 3Br, 2Ba home in Bent Tree Estates near Bardmoor. This home rents from $1675 monthly. It’s fully equipped with LG Stainless Refrigerator with icemaker, Bosch Stainless Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer and it’s located on a quiet street at the end of the development. It features 1182 square feet plus a 20’ x 10’ screened porch and a one-car garage. It’s light and bright with an open living design. It has modern bathrooms with newer style tile. The master bathroom has it’s own private bath. The entire inside has been freshly painted. Completely fenced yard. You’re sure to enjoy the spacious kitchen with eat-in counter and dining room. It’s an awesome home in move-in ready condition. This home is valued over $250 thousand dollars and you can view a walk through video on YouTube by searching the address 9935 82nd St. It is available now and requires a one year lease.