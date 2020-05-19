All apartments in Bardmoor
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:56 AM

8537 93RD AVENUE

8537 93rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8537 93rd Avenue, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable and cozy bungalow style 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Separate parking from the main home and a private entrance that leads to the open patio. This apartment is fully fenced with a little grassy area on the side so bring your furry friends! The updated kitchen has new vinyl flooring that extends through the whole apartment and a new butcher block counter top. The living room area comes with extra shelving for additional storage. This apartment also features a private shed for additional storage. Electricity, water, trash and sewer as well as lawn maintenance are included in the rent. First months rent, security deposit and proof of renters insurance are required. $50.00 application fee. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8537 93RD AVENUE have any available units?
8537 93RD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8537 93RD AVENUE have?
Some of 8537 93RD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8537 93RD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8537 93RD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8537 93RD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8537 93RD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 8537 93RD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8537 93RD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8537 93RD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8537 93RD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8537 93RD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8537 93RD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8537 93RD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8537 93RD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8537 93RD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8537 93RD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8537 93RD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8537 93RD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

