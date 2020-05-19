8537 93RD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable and cozy bungalow style 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Separate parking from the main home and a private entrance that leads to the open patio. This apartment is fully fenced with a little grassy area on the side so bring your furry friends! The updated kitchen has new vinyl flooring that extends through the whole apartment and a new butcher block counter top. The living room area comes with extra shelving for additional storage. This apartment also features a private shed for additional storage. Electricity, water, trash and sewer as well as lawn maintenance are included in the rent. First months rent, security deposit and proof of renters insurance are required. $50.00 application fee. Credit and background check required.