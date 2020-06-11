All apartments in Bardmoor
8356 77TH AVENUE

8356 77th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8356 77th Avenue, Bardmoor, FL 33777

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL SEMINOLE PROPERTY . CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED..Located in a highly desirable area, this newly renovated home home includes 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom plus a large back yard that is very versatile. Nice renovations fill up this home such as an updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. The bathroom contains modern fixtures and a tub. The house has all tile floors throughout (NO carpet). The neighborhood is calm and very quiet with great neighbors. Great Seminole schools are close by plus the award-winning Gulf beaches are only minutes away. Hurry…contact us today. Available for immediate move-in.This property is just a stone’s throw to multiple restaurants and shopping. You can spend the afternoon walking around the Wagon Wheel Flea Market where you will discover a vast array of goodies, and quite possibly take in some live tunes. Don’t feel like spending the day outside? Seminole Lanes is just across Park Blvd where you can hone your bowling skills and grab a bite to eat. Not to mention-the property is only approximately 6 miles from the beautiful gulf beaches AND from Tyrone Square Mall, which is where Cobb Luxury Theatres is located. There you can do the classic dinner and a movie date night without having to go to a separate location for the dinner portion-you can do it all right there at the theatre as it houses Cobbster’s Kitchen & Bar! The theatre also boasts reserved reclining seating and has a walk-through concession including barista bar and homemade NY style pizza by the slice or by the pie. When you leave the house, pretty much any direction you go there is plenty to do, so don’t miss out before someone snags your “spot”.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8356 77TH AVENUE have any available units?
8356 77TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8356 77TH AVENUE have?
Some of 8356 77TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8356 77TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8356 77TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8356 77TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8356 77TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 8356 77TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8356 77TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8356 77TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8356 77TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8356 77TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8356 77TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8356 77TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8356 77TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8356 77TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8356 77TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8356 77TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8356 77TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

