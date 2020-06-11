8356 77TH AVENUE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL SEMINOLE PROPERTY . CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED..Located in a highly desirable area, this newly renovated home home includes 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom plus a large back yard that is very versatile. Nice renovations fill up this home such as an updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. The bathroom contains modern fixtures and a tub. The house has all tile floors throughout (NO carpet). The neighborhood is calm and very quiet with great neighbors. Great Seminole schools are close by plus the award-winning Gulf beaches are only minutes away. Hurry…contact us today. Available for immediate move-in.This property is just a stone’s throw to multiple restaurants and shopping. You can spend the afternoon walking around the Wagon Wheel Flea Market where you will discover a vast array of goodies, and quite possibly take in some live tunes. Don’t feel like spending the day outside? Seminole Lanes is just across Park Blvd where you can hone your bowling skills and grab a bite to eat. Not to mention-the property is only approximately 6 miles from the beautiful gulf beaches AND from Tyrone Square Mall, which is where Cobb Luxury Theatres is located. There you can do the classic dinner and a movie date night without having to go to a separate location for the dinner portion-you can do it all right there at the theatre as it houses Cobbster’s Kitchen & Bar! The theatre also boasts reserved reclining seating and has a walk-through concession including barista bar and homemade NY style pizza by the slice or by the pie. When you leave the house, pretty much any direction you go there is plenty to do, so don’t miss out before someone snags your “spot”.