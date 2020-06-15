All apartments in Bardmoor
Find more places like 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bardmoor, FL
/
8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD

8303 Bardmoor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bardmoor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8303 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL 33777
Bayou Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This second floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a screened Florida room. Finishes and appliances are newer with neutral carpet in bedrooms and wood look plank vinyl throughout the other rooms with neutral paint colors. There is 1 assigned parking space and a community laundry facility just downstairs. This quiet community has a community pool and offers a great location close to golf and shopping. 15 minute drive to world class beaches. Short drive to popular St Petersburg. (Sorry no puppy dogs. Condo association only allows kitties)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have any available units?
8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bardmoor 2 BedroomsBardmoor Apartments with Parking
Bardmoor Apartments with PoolBardmoor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bardmoor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL
Lealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg