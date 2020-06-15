8303 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

This second floor unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with a screened Florida room. Finishes and appliances are newer with neutral carpet in bedrooms and wood look plank vinyl throughout the other rooms with neutral paint colors. There is 1 assigned parking space and a community laundry facility just downstairs. This quiet community has a community pool and offers a great location close to golf and shopping. 15 minute drive to world class beaches. Short drive to popular St Petersburg. (Sorry no puppy dogs. Condo association only allows kitties)