Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful golf course views from many spacious rooms. Ample closet space in this split plan, 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den. Large deck off den and living room with private entrance. Gorgeous furnishings in this community ensures a wonderful Florida vacation for you. Just bring yourself and clothes. Short drive to word class beaches, 20 minutes to dining and fun in St Petersburg and walking distance to golf courses Rates vary by season - call for current rates.