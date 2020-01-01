All apartments in Bardmoor
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

807 CORDOVA GREEN

807 Cordova Grn · No Longer Available
Location

807 Cordova Grn, Bardmoor, FL 33777
Cordova Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa is fresh and clean with upgraded counter tops and crown molding in the great room. The split floor plan has 2 ensuite bedrooms. The location is close to the pool but has complete privacy with mature hedges and landscaping. The outdoor space includes a screened portion and a shady outdoor patio. 1 assigned covered parking space and additional guest parking. The community has a heated pool and spa. Located close to shopping and restaurants, 15 minutes to world class beaches and a short drive to downtown St Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 CORDOVA GREEN have any available units?
807 CORDOVA GREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bardmoor, FL.
What amenities does 807 CORDOVA GREEN have?
Some of 807 CORDOVA GREEN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 CORDOVA GREEN currently offering any rent specials?
807 CORDOVA GREEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 CORDOVA GREEN pet-friendly?
No, 807 CORDOVA GREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bardmoor.
Does 807 CORDOVA GREEN offer parking?
Yes, 807 CORDOVA GREEN offers parking.
Does 807 CORDOVA GREEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 CORDOVA GREEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 CORDOVA GREEN have a pool?
Yes, 807 CORDOVA GREEN has a pool.
Does 807 CORDOVA GREEN have accessible units?
No, 807 CORDOVA GREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 807 CORDOVA GREEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 CORDOVA GREEN has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 CORDOVA GREEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 CORDOVA GREEN does not have units with air conditioning.
