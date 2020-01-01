807 CORDOVA GREEN

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa is fresh and clean with upgraded counter tops and crown molding in the great room. The split floor plan has 2 ensuite bedrooms. The location is close to the pool but has complete privacy with mature hedges and landscaping. The outdoor space includes a screened portion and a shady outdoor patio. 1 assigned covered parking space and additional guest parking. The community has a heated pool and spa. Located close to shopping and restaurants, 15 minutes to world class beaches and a short drive to downtown St Petersburg.