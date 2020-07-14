8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room. For your convenience and comfort, this home has modern vinyl plank flooring, newer kitchen, and both bathrooms have been recently updated. Located close to cul-de-sac, with a fenced in back yard, 2 car garage. Available for annual, unfurnished rental starting August 15th. Pet friendly, up to 2 pets, subject to individual approval, breed and size restrictions. Florida living at its best!