Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT

8061 Cypress Gardens Court · (727) 480-4155
Location

8061 Cypress Gardens Court, Bardmoor, FL 33777
Bardmoor South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room. For your convenience and comfort, this home has modern vinyl plank flooring, newer kitchen, and both bathrooms have been recently updated. Located close to cul-de-sac, with a fenced in back yard, 2 car garage. Available for annual, unfurnished rental starting August 15th. Pet friendly, up to 2 pets, subject to individual approval, breed and size restrictions. Florida living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT have any available units?
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT have?
Some of 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT offers parking.
Does 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT have a pool?
No, 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
