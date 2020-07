Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Great 2/2 plus den/office in desirable Bardmoor development. Large, updated, open-concept kitchen with tons of storage for the gourmand. Sunny living room and den, 2 large bedrooms, W/D in unit. Great for entertaining. Community pool. On Starkey Rd retail corridor shopping, schools. Bardmoor Hospital less than 1 mile. One assigned covered parking space. Additional HOA application & fee. One small pet with $300 pet deposit.