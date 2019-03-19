14346 Haddon Mist Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now! This 3-bedroom, 2-bath single story home with a den and 2-car garage. This beautiful home has approx. 2,000 SF of living space. Carpet and vinyl flooring with blinds and ceiling fans. Living room / dining room combo, nice size den, laundry room and split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen offers wood cabinets, granite counter tops, pantry, breakfast bar and eating space in the kitchen. Appliances include flat-top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen is open to the living room leading to the back yard and covered patio. Split bedroom floor plan with the master bedroom having walk in closet and en suite bath features granite counter top twin sinks and large shower. Trash included in the rent.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.