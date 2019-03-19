All apartments in Balm
Find more places like 14346 Haddon Mist Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balm, FL
/
14346 Haddon Mist Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14346 Haddon Mist Drive

14346 Haddon Mist Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14346 Haddon Mist Dr, Balm, FL 33598

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

Available Now! This 3-bedroom, 2-bath single story home with a den and 2-car garage. This beautiful home has approx. 2,000 SF of living space. Carpet and vinyl flooring with blinds and ceiling fans. Living room / dining room combo, nice size den, laundry room and split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen offers wood cabinets, granite counter tops, pantry, breakfast bar and eating space in the kitchen. Appliances include flat-top range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen is open to the living room leading to the back yard and covered patio. Split bedroom floor plan with the master bedroom having walk in closet and en suite bath features granite counter top twin sinks and large shower. Trash included in the rent.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee per house hold. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14346 Haddon Mist Drive have any available units?
14346 Haddon Mist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balm, FL.
What amenities does 14346 Haddon Mist Drive have?
Some of 14346 Haddon Mist Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14346 Haddon Mist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14346 Haddon Mist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14346 Haddon Mist Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14346 Haddon Mist Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14346 Haddon Mist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14346 Haddon Mist Drive offers parking.
Does 14346 Haddon Mist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14346 Haddon Mist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14346 Haddon Mist Drive have a pool?
No, 14346 Haddon Mist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14346 Haddon Mist Drive have accessible units?
No, 14346 Haddon Mist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14346 Haddon Mist Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14346 Haddon Mist Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14346 Haddon Mist Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14346 Haddon Mist Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSun City Center, FLWimauma, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLFish Hawk, FLRuskin, FL
Bloomingdale, FLProgress Village, FLValrico, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLMango, FLSeffner, FLTemple Terrace, FLMemphis, FLFuller Heights, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLPalmetto, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa