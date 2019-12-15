648 West Oliver St

Amenities

The only rental available in peaceful Baldwin! Move right into this adorable all brick ranch surrounded by quiet, friendly neighbors in the low-crime town of Baldwin. Easily entertain in this open floor plan with ceramic tile floors to help keep things clean so you can focus on the fun and not on the mess. Neutrally finished with hardwood floors in both bedrooms, this home appeals to every taste so bring your decorating touches and quickly make it your own. The large, fully fenced, yard is ideal for kids and pets to create unbreakable bonds and memories that will last a lifetime. Moving can be stressful but with all the appliances included all you have to do is unpack! Don’t miss out, schedule your showing today!