648 West Oliver St
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:13 PM

648 West Oliver St

648 West Oliver Street · No Longer Available
648 West Oliver Street, Baldwin, FL 32234
Baldwin

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The only rental available in peaceful Baldwin! Move right into this adorable all brick ranch surrounded by quiet, friendly neighbors in the low-crime town of Baldwin. Easily entertain in this open floor plan with ceramic tile floors to help keep things clean so you can focus on the fun and not on the mess. Neutrally finished with hardwood floors in both bedrooms, this home appeals to every taste so bring your decorating touches and quickly make it your own. The large, fully fenced, yard is ideal for kids and pets to create unbreakable bonds and memories that will last a lifetime. Moving can be stressful but with all the appliances included all you have to do is unpack! Don’t miss out, schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 West Oliver St have any available units?
648 West Oliver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baldwin, FL.
Is 648 West Oliver St currently offering any rent specials?
648 West Oliver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 West Oliver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 648 West Oliver St is pet friendly.
Does 648 West Oliver St offer parking?
No, 648 West Oliver St does not offer parking.
Does 648 West Oliver St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 West Oliver St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 West Oliver St have a pool?
No, 648 West Oliver St does not have a pool.
Does 648 West Oliver St have accessible units?
No, 648 West Oliver St does not have accessible units.
Does 648 West Oliver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 West Oliver St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 648 West Oliver St have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 West Oliver St does not have units with air conditioning.

