apartments with pool
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM
504 Apartments for rent in Bal Harbour, FL with pool
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10185 Collins Ave
10185 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE "OCEANFRONT" RENOVATED OVERSIZE 1 BEDROOM /1 BATH Fully Equipped With Everything You Need*BIG CLOSETS, 24 HR CONCIERGE/VALET SERVICE, RENOVATED POOL AREA, JACUZZI, BEACH SERVICE, NEW GYM, ETC. WALKING DISTANCE TO BAL HARBOUR SHOPS, RESTAURANTS.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10245 Collins Ave
10245 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Magnificent unit in prestigious Bal Harbour. For rent, professionally decorated in a contemporary style & features a large wrap-around balcony - offering panoramic views.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10225 Collins Ave
10225 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
THE BELLINI - LUXURIOUS & PRESTIGIOUS IN BAL HARBOUR. ON THE OCEAN WITH OCEAN, BAY AND CITY VIEWS. CORNER HOME WITH PRIVATE ELEVATOR OPENING DIRECTLY INTO YOUR MAGNIFICENT OPEN AREAS WITH HIGH VOLUME CEILINGS. MAGNIFICENT DECOR AND FURNISHINGS.
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10201 Collins Ave
10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This southeast ocean front and corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms has views of the pools and the beach, is the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, it will bring much deserved happiness to you & your family.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10275 Collins Avenue #1419 - 1
10275 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1056 sqft
OCEANFRONT VIEW. Breath taking views of the Ocean and Pool from this 2 bedroom 2 baths unit. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Porcelain floors in all unit, balcony, washer and dryer inside the unit. Open and direct views to Ocean, upgrade baths.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
290 Bal Bay Dr
290 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded three story building in the exclusive Bal Harbour area accommodates one- or two-bedroom units perfect for living or for an in-between homes rental.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10155 Collins Ave
10155 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 2 Bedroom 3 Bath. Tile Floors, Garden View. Large Terrace Facing South. Building has been remodeled. Full Service Building. Restaurant in Building. Building Required 1 Month Deposit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
34 BAL BAY DR
34 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE GATED COMMUNITY-UPDATED 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, PORCELAIN FLOORS, CENTRAL AIR. ENJOY LIVING IN THIS 12 UNIT-2 STORY GARDEN WALK-UP IN EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
237 Bal Cross Dr
237 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
116 Bal Bay Dr
116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10205 Collins Ave
10205 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bal Harbour Oceanfront seasonal fully furnished residence. Spectacular panoramic views or downtown Miami, Bay and ocean from 3 expansive terraces. This Large corner unit has floor to ceiling windows and flooded with natural light.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
9703 Collins Ave
9703 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$17,600
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the luxury life of the famous St Regis. Fully furnished, equipped and decorated by the world known Yabyu Pushelberg. 1 bedroom plus den, which is converted to the second bedroom, 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
9601 Collins
9601 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious apartment in the renowned Majestic Tower in Bal Harbour. This unit features a private elevator entrance, wood floors throughout, newly renovated Boffi kitchen, Knoll curtains, custom-built Italian cabinetry and views of the ocean.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
9701 COLLINS AV
9701 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$22,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE AND SUNSET VIEWS. UNIT FLOWS FROM OCEAN DIRECT TO WEST SIDE OF BLDG FOR CITY AND BAY VIEWS. ST REGIS LIFESTYLE. ULTIMATE LIVING. FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS 3 1/2 BATHROOMS, ELECTRIC BLINDS.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10150 S Collins Ave
10150 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Very rare in the market!! Admiralty apts!3 Bedrooms 2 bath,tile floor trough out,pool in property,elevator to go to the second floor,Best location,walking distance to Bal Harbour Shops,across from beach,and amazing opportunity! Easy to show.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
9705 Collins Ave
9705 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional waterfront unit with direct ocean views from all rooms. Elegant marble floors throughout the unit. Located in St.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10175 Collins Ave
10175 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
MUST RENT OR SELL NOW! OWNER MOTIVATED! BRING OFFERS! Unique chance to rent or own a Beautiful Spacious Unit in one of the Finest Buildings in Exclusive Beautiful Bal Harbour.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10295 Collins Ave
10295 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the true essence of luxury living at One Bal Harbour, one of the most desirable oceanfront properties in Bal Harbour. Stunning views of the Atlantic ocean, white sandy beaches and the intracoastal waters.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
9801 Collins Ave
9801 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE immediately, Totally renovated, Large white ceramic tiles throughout. Breathtaking direct ocean views. from all rooms. TURN key.
Results within 1 mile of Bal Harbour
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1020 94th St
1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered,
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9273 Collins Ave
9273 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SURFSIDE Nice Pent house with ocean view, 2 full bathrooms, cover garage,walking distance to Ball Harbour, nice pool, beach access, gym, easy to show call today
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
10000 W Bay Harbor Dr
10000 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great fully furnished large 2-bdrm/2.5-bath condo with gorgeous unobstructed views of canal, intra-coastal, and amazing Miami sunsets.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9248 Collins Ave
9248 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private, quite, Cozy Art Deco Building. 1 Bdrm Apt across from the beach. In lovely town of Surfside., The town community center has a water park for toddlers, Recreational pool, with swimming lap lanes and a nice slide, Jacuzzi.
