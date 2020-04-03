All apartments in Baker County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

7155 STATE ROAD 121 S

7155 S State Road 121 · (904) 408-9146
Location

7155 S State Road 121, Baker County, FL 32063

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Submission of no fee application is required before showing. Large well maintained mobile home with many upgrades for rent! $1300 per month and $1300 depositHome has open concept with large kitchen, separate dining room opening into large living room, split bedrooms with master bath offering garden tub and separate shower, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, front and back porches, and storage sheds! Home is on 1.5 acres but renter is expected to maintain only the parameters around the home. Home is fenced with lockable gate. Pond in distance of the rental will be fenced separately and is not part of the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

