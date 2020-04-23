965 SAILFISH DR

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute Atlantic Beach home for rent! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. This home was completely remodeled in 2014. Stunning kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and food prep island! Separate dining room. Tile floors throughout entire home. Spacious bedrooms. Renovated bathrooms! Master bathroom has dual sinks and nice tiled walk-in shower! Carport covered parking space. Washer/dryer connections. Large fenced in back yard with outdoor shower and patio. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Dogs under 40lbs are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.