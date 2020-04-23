All apartments in Atlantic Beach
965 SAILFISH DR
965 SAILFISH DR

965 Sailfish Drive · No Longer Available
Location

965 Sailfish Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW**Cute Atlantic Beach home for rent! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. This home was completely remodeled in 2014. Stunning kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and food prep island! Separate dining room. Tile floors throughout entire home. Spacious bedrooms. Renovated bathrooms! Master bathroom has dual sinks and nice tiled walk-in shower! Carport covered parking space. Washer/dryer connections. Large fenced in back yard with outdoor shower and patio. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Dogs under 40lbs are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 965 SAILFISH DR have any available units?
965 SAILFISH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 965 SAILFISH DR have?
Some of 965 SAILFISH DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 965 SAILFISH DR currently offering any rent specials?
965 SAILFISH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 965 SAILFISH DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 965 SAILFISH DR is pet friendly.
Does 965 SAILFISH DR offer parking?
Yes, 965 SAILFISH DR offers parking.
Does 965 SAILFISH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 965 SAILFISH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 965 SAILFISH DR have a pool?
No, 965 SAILFISH DR does not have a pool.
Does 965 SAILFISH DR have accessible units?
No, 965 SAILFISH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 965 SAILFISH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 965 SAILFISH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 965 SAILFISH DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 965 SAILFISH DR does not have units with air conditioning.

