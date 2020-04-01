732 AQUATIC DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Atlantic Beach Townhouse. 3br/2ba/1328SqFt/2 story. Large master bedroom with double walk-in closet. 2 remodeled bathrooms, one with walk-in shower. Remodeled kitchen and newer appliances. Tile in main living area. New carpet in bedrooms and hallway. New paint downstairs. Inside laundry, washer/dryer included. Over-sized great room. newer main a/c with separate room a/c for upstairs bedroom. Private fenced backyard with patio and storage closet. 2 car driveway. Short bike ride to the beach.