All apartments in Atlantic Beach
Find more places like 732 AQUATIC DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
732 AQUATIC DR
Last updated May 14 2020 at 2:11 AM

732 AQUATIC DR

732 Aquatic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlantic Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

732 Aquatic Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Atlantic Beach Townhouse. 3br/2ba/1328SqFt/2 story. Large master bedroom with double walk-in closet. 2 remodeled bathrooms, one with walk-in shower. Remodeled kitchen and newer appliances. Tile in main living area. New carpet in bedrooms and hallway. New paint downstairs. Inside laundry, washer/dryer included. Over-sized great room. newer main a/c with separate room a/c for upstairs bedroom. Private fenced backyard with patio and storage closet. 2 car driveway. Short bike ride to the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 AQUATIC DR have any available units?
732 AQUATIC DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 732 AQUATIC DR have?
Some of 732 AQUATIC DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 AQUATIC DR currently offering any rent specials?
732 AQUATIC DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 AQUATIC DR pet-friendly?
No, 732 AQUATIC DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 732 AQUATIC DR offer parking?
Yes, 732 AQUATIC DR offers parking.
Does 732 AQUATIC DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 AQUATIC DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 AQUATIC DR have a pool?
No, 732 AQUATIC DR does not have a pool.
Does 732 AQUATIC DR have accessible units?
No, 732 AQUATIC DR does not have accessible units.
Does 732 AQUATIC DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 AQUATIC DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 732 AQUATIC DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 732 AQUATIC DR has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seaside Apartments
1085 Atlantic Blvd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Sea Oats
900 Plaza
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
33 East Atlantic Beach
2610 State Road A1a
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Cottage at North Beach
102 Aquatic Dr
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Atlantic Beach 1 BedroomsAtlantic Beach 2 Bedrooms
Atlantic Beach Apartments with BalconyAtlantic Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlantic Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville