Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
410 SKATE RD
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

410 SKATE RD

410 Skate Road · No Longer Available
Location

410 Skate Road, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Delightful, mid-century home for rent in Atlantic Beach! Tile flooring throughout main living areas; newer carpet in bedrooms; updated kitchen with black appliances and pantry closet; 1-car carport; large, fenced yard. Great floor plan with two full baths and lots of natural light. Utility room comes equipped with side-by-side washer and dryer. Just minutes to beach, great restaurants and NAS Mayport. Call today to schedule your private tour! ** Available June 1st** Sorry, no smokers, no pets ** Visitors are required to wear face masks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 SKATE RD have any available units?
410 SKATE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 410 SKATE RD have?
Some of 410 SKATE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 SKATE RD currently offering any rent specials?
410 SKATE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 SKATE RD pet-friendly?
No, 410 SKATE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 410 SKATE RD offer parking?
Yes, 410 SKATE RD offers parking.
Does 410 SKATE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 SKATE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 SKATE RD have a pool?
No, 410 SKATE RD does not have a pool.
Does 410 SKATE RD have accessible units?
No, 410 SKATE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 410 SKATE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 SKATE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 SKATE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 SKATE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
