410 SKATE RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Delightful, mid-century home for rent in Atlantic Beach! Tile flooring throughout main living areas; newer carpet in bedrooms; updated kitchen with black appliances and pantry closet; 1-car carport; large, fenced yard. Great floor plan with two full baths and lots of natural light. Utility room comes equipped with side-by-side washer and dryer. Just minutes to beach, great restaurants and NAS Mayport. Call today to schedule your private tour! ** Available June 1st** Sorry, no smokers, no pets ** Visitors are required to wear face masks.