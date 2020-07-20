302 MAGNOLIA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Walk or bike to the beach, Atlantic Beach Town Center, parks, schools and more! Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 full bath beach house! Master suite w/ private deck. Completely renovated master bathroom with soaking tub and walk in shower. Oversized kitchen with stainless steel appliances and grill deck. Wood burning fireplace, wood, tile and brick floors (no carpet). Oversized 2 car garage. Generator. Large upstairs laundry room. Enjoy beach living at it's best! Note: Atlantic Beach City Code does not allow more than 2 unrelated adults to inhabit a home.