Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM

302 MAGNOLIA ST

302 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

302 Magnolia Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Walk or bike to the beach, Atlantic Beach Town Center, parks, schools and more! Spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 full bath beach house! Master suite w/ private deck. Completely renovated master bathroom with soaking tub and walk in shower. Oversized kitchen with stainless steel appliances and grill deck. Wood burning fireplace, wood, tile and brick floors (no carpet). Oversized 2 car garage. Generator. Large upstairs laundry room. Enjoy beach living at it's best! Note: Atlantic Beach City Code does not allow more than 2 unrelated adults to inhabit a home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 MAGNOLIA ST have any available units?
302 MAGNOLIA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
What amenities does 302 MAGNOLIA ST have?
Some of 302 MAGNOLIA ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 MAGNOLIA ST currently offering any rent specials?
302 MAGNOLIA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 MAGNOLIA ST pet-friendly?
No, 302 MAGNOLIA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 302 MAGNOLIA ST offer parking?
Yes, 302 MAGNOLIA ST offers parking.
Does 302 MAGNOLIA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 MAGNOLIA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 MAGNOLIA ST have a pool?
No, 302 MAGNOLIA ST does not have a pool.
Does 302 MAGNOLIA ST have accessible units?
No, 302 MAGNOLIA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 302 MAGNOLIA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 MAGNOLIA ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 MAGNOLIA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 MAGNOLIA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
