Home
/
Atlantic Beach, FL
/
13 NE Nautical Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13 NE Nautical Drive

13 South Nautical Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13 South Nautical Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Atlantic Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Like new Ocean Breeze home overlooking Indian River Lagoon. Walk to downtown Jensen or all the great amenities Ocean Breeze offers. This two bedroom two bath home is decorated very nice and move in ready. Available now until Jan next year! Not available 2020 season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 NE Nautical Drive have any available units?
13 NE Nautical Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlantic Beach, FL.
Is 13 NE Nautical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13 NE Nautical Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 NE Nautical Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13 NE Nautical Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlantic Beach.
Does 13 NE Nautical Drive offer parking?
No, 13 NE Nautical Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13 NE Nautical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 NE Nautical Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 NE Nautical Drive have a pool?
No, 13 NE Nautical Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13 NE Nautical Drive have accessible units?
No, 13 NE Nautical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13 NE Nautical Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 NE Nautical Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 NE Nautical Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 NE Nautical Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
