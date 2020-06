Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard bbq/grill

121 Poinsettia St Available 03/13/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo in Atlantic Beach! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo in Atlantic Beach! All stainless steel appliances and tile throughout. Comes with a private patio, perfect for enjoying the ocean breeze! With an additional paved courtyard area for grilling. Also, comes with an additional 5 x 7 storage area, perfect for storing bikes and surfboards. This is a must see!



(RLNE2949141)