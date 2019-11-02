780 LAKE ASBURY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NO PETS! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with views of the beginning of Lake Ryan. Lovely view of Lake Ryan from the huge screened in back porch PLUS a brand new deck attached to the home perfect for your Bar-B-Q! Enjoy lazy Sunday afternoons swinging on the front porch swing OR lounging on your screened in porch. Matching wood floors through-out the home and tiled floors in all bathrooms. A wood burning fireplace is located in the family room for those cold winter nights! The kitchen has a eat-in bar AND there is a separate dining room! The formal living room has an opening in the wall into the family room for a real open, spacious feeling in the living areas. Owners suite has a bath w/tub/shower attached & private entry to screened in porch facing the lake.