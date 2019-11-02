All apartments in Asbury Lake
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:41 AM

780 LAKE ASBURY DR

780 Lake Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

780 Lake Asbury Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO PETS! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with views of the beginning of Lake Ryan. Lovely view of Lake Ryan from the huge screened in back porch PLUS a brand new deck attached to the home perfect for your Bar-B-Q! Enjoy lazy Sunday afternoons swinging on the front porch swing OR lounging on your screened in porch. Matching wood floors through-out the home and tiled floors in all bathrooms. A wood burning fireplace is located in the family room for those cold winter nights! The kitchen has a eat-in bar AND there is a separate dining room! The formal living room has an opening in the wall into the family room for a real open, spacious feeling in the living areas. Owners suite has a bath w/tub/shower attached & private entry to screened in porch facing the lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 LAKE ASBURY DR have any available units?
780 LAKE ASBURY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
What amenities does 780 LAKE ASBURY DR have?
Some of 780 LAKE ASBURY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 LAKE ASBURY DR currently offering any rent specials?
780 LAKE ASBURY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 LAKE ASBURY DR pet-friendly?
No, 780 LAKE ASBURY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake.
Does 780 LAKE ASBURY DR offer parking?
No, 780 LAKE ASBURY DR does not offer parking.
Does 780 LAKE ASBURY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 LAKE ASBURY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 LAKE ASBURY DR have a pool?
No, 780 LAKE ASBURY DR does not have a pool.
Does 780 LAKE ASBURY DR have accessible units?
No, 780 LAKE ASBURY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 780 LAKE ASBURY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 LAKE ASBURY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 780 LAKE ASBURY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 LAKE ASBURY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
