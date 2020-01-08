All apartments in Asbury Lake
Location

3261 Hidden Meadows Court, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom home
•Beautiful split floor plan
•Luxury vinyl wood plank floor in main living and master bedroom
•Tile entry and kitchen
•Kitchen features granite counter tops, black appliances, eat in kitchen and breakfast bar
•Laundry room off the garage with washer and dryer connections
•Covered patio
•Fully fenced backyard
•2 car garage

•Community amenities include: community pool and tennis courts (with purchase of pool pass)

NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3261 Hidden Meadows Court have any available units?
3261 Hidden Meadows Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3261 Hidden Meadows Court have?
Some of 3261 Hidden Meadows Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3261 Hidden Meadows Court currently offering any rent specials?
3261 Hidden Meadows Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3261 Hidden Meadows Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3261 Hidden Meadows Court is pet friendly.
Does 3261 Hidden Meadows Court offer parking?
Yes, 3261 Hidden Meadows Court offers parking.
Does 3261 Hidden Meadows Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3261 Hidden Meadows Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3261 Hidden Meadows Court have a pool?
Yes, 3261 Hidden Meadows Court has a pool.
Does 3261 Hidden Meadows Court have accessible units?
No, 3261 Hidden Meadows Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3261 Hidden Meadows Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3261 Hidden Meadows Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3261 Hidden Meadows Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3261 Hidden Meadows Court does not have units with air conditioning.

