3261 Hidden Meadows Court

•3 bedroom/2 bathroom home

•Beautiful split floor plan

•Luxury vinyl wood plank floor in main living and master bedroom

•Tile entry and kitchen

•Kitchen features granite counter tops, black appliances, eat in kitchen and breakfast bar

•Laundry room off the garage with washer and dryer connections

•Covered patio

•Fully fenced backyard

•2 car garage



•Community amenities include: community pool and tennis courts (with purchase of pool pass)



NOTE:

Security deposit amount may vary

' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.