Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom,2 bath home on corner lot in Lake Asbury area. Stone fireplace in living room, tile in living and kitchen.New carpet in bedrooms Nice screen porch and fenced back yard. New A/C installed 10/2019. Pets are limited and must have owner approval. Pet rent $25 per month per pet.