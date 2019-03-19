3070 Zachary Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home nuzzled away in the wonderful Southbank community. This home features a sparkling in-ground swimming pool and outdoor oasis that includes bar and private, covered patio and a large lot with a beautiful lake view. Interior is large offering over 2,300 sq ft of living space. Master bedroom is downstairs and has attached master bath suit. Master bath boasts a large walk in shower and relaxing garden tub. Large walk in closets are a plus and the master room is over sized, offering plenty of room. The living room is very open and large with a breakfast bar that connects the kitchen. Kitchen offers a large eat in area, tall cabinets, ceramic tile, all appliances including dishwasher and over the stove microwave. Formal dining room can be accessed from the kitchen. Office with double doors at entry is a plus. Upstairs contains a loft area with a private room and full bath, great for guests. All other rooms are on the first floor for convenience. Separate washer and dryer room, large 3 car garage is another bonus of this amazing home. Great schools are also within walking distance. This home is a must see!



