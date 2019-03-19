All apartments in Asbury Lake
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3070 Zachary Court

3070 Zachary Court · No Longer Available
Location

3070 Zachary Court, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home nuzzled away in the wonderful Southbank community. This home features a sparkling in-ground swimming pool and outdoor oasis that includes bar and private, covered patio and a large lot with a beautiful lake view. Interior is large offering over 2,300 sq ft of living space. Master bedroom is downstairs and has attached master bath suit. Master bath boasts a large walk in shower and relaxing garden tub. Large walk in closets are a plus and the master room is over sized, offering plenty of room. The living room is very open and large with a breakfast bar that connects the kitchen. Kitchen offers a large eat in area, tall cabinets, ceramic tile, all appliances including dishwasher and over the stove microwave. Formal dining room can be accessed from the kitchen. Office with double doors at entry is a plus. Upstairs contains a loft area with a private room and full bath, great for guests. All other rooms are on the first floor for convenience. Separate washer and dryer room, large 3 car garage is another bonus of this amazing home. Great schools are also within walking distance. This home is a must see!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3070 Zachary Court have any available units?
3070 Zachary Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
What amenities does 3070 Zachary Court have?
Some of 3070 Zachary Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3070 Zachary Court currently offering any rent specials?
3070 Zachary Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3070 Zachary Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3070 Zachary Court is pet friendly.
Does 3070 Zachary Court offer parking?
Yes, 3070 Zachary Court offers parking.
Does 3070 Zachary Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3070 Zachary Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3070 Zachary Court have a pool?
Yes, 3070 Zachary Court has a pool.
Does 3070 Zachary Court have accessible units?
No, 3070 Zachary Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3070 Zachary Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3070 Zachary Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3070 Zachary Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3070 Zachary Court does not have units with air conditioning.
