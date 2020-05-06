2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR

Amenities

POOL HOME! Brick front 4 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms, upgraded kitchen, with solid surface counter tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large eat in space in kitchen with bay windows. Separate formal dining room, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Office / den with french doors. Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, upgraded master bathroom with 2 separate solid surface vanities, vessel sinks, large walk in shower, corner garden tub, ceramic tile in bathrooms, hardwood flooring in living areas and carpet in all 4 bedrooms. In ground pool with jets, new pump and filter system, 2 car attached garage, extra wide concrete driveway and concrete pad parking behind fencing for motorhome/boat. Fully fenced yard with banana and clementine trees.