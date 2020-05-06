All apartments in Asbury Lake
2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 AM

2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR

2767 Ridge Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2767 Ridge Haven Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
POOL HOME! Brick front 4 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms, upgraded kitchen, with solid surface counter tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large eat in space in kitchen with bay windows. Separate formal dining room, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Office / den with french doors. Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, upgraded master bathroom with 2 separate solid surface vanities, vessel sinks, large walk in shower, corner garden tub, ceramic tile in bathrooms, hardwood flooring in living areas and carpet in all 4 bedrooms. In ground pool with jets, new pump and filter system, 2 car attached garage, extra wide concrete driveway and concrete pad parking behind fencing for motorhome/boat. Fully fenced yard with banana and clementine trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR have any available units?
2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR have?
Some of 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake.
Does 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR offers parking.
Does 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR have a pool?
Yes, 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR has a pool.
Does 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR have accessible units?
No, 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2767 RIDGE HAVEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.

