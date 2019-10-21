All apartments in Asbury Lake
2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE

2615 Creek Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Creek Ridge Drive, Asbury Lake, FL 32043

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bathtub
range
refrigerator
pool
Silver Creek Four Bedroom Home - This four bedroom home sits on a lush landscaped lot and has a very open floor plan. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and is equipped with a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a breakfast bar as well. This overlooks the living / dining room area. There is a fireplace in the living room. The bedrooms are split with the master bedroom on one side. The master bath has a walk-in shower, dual vanity sinks and a garden tub. NO PETS

Available NOW
Application Fee $50 per Adult

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2684159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Asbury Lake, FL.
What amenities does 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Asbury Lake.
Does 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 CREEK RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
