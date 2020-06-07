6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE

Amenities

Gorgeous townhome located in the highly desirable Waterset community is available August! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and tons of space in this maintenance-free townhome. You'll be impressed by the amazing pond views from your front porch and your fully private screened-in back porch. Inside you won't feel like you are in a town home, large living area, open concept kitchen, dining and living makes the perfect place to host gatherings. HUGE KITCHEN with a large island, granite counter tops, and GAS range! Small loft space upstairs and the 2 guest rooms with guest bath on one side, and the master on the other. Master is a great size, with a walk in closet and dual sink en suite.You won't find a better community! Waterset has 2 clubhouses, 3 pools, an onsite Cafe, 2 gyms, a splash park, and abundance of walking trails/parks to enjoy. Located within minutes of I75, a short commute to MacDill AFB, Tampa, Sarasota, and beaches! Come see why Waterset is the #1 selling community in Tampa Bay!