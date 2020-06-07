All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE

6353 Shore Vista Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6353 Shore Vista Place, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Gorgeous townhome located in the highly desirable Waterset community is available August! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and tons of space in this maintenance-free townhome. You'll be impressed by the amazing pond views from your front porch and your fully private screened-in back porch. Inside you won't feel like you are in a town home, large living area, open concept kitchen, dining and living makes the perfect place to host gatherings. HUGE KITCHEN with a large island, granite counter tops, and GAS range! Small loft space upstairs and the 2 guest rooms with guest bath on one side, and the master on the other. Master is a great size, with a walk in closet and dual sink en suite.You won't find a better community! Waterset has 2 clubhouses, 3 pools, an onsite Cafe, 2 gyms, a splash park, and abundance of walking trails/parks to enjoy. Located within minutes of I75, a short commute to MacDill AFB, Tampa, Sarasota, and beaches! Come see why Waterset is the #1 selling community in Tampa Bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE have any available units?
6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE have?
Some of 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE offers parking.
Does 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE has a pool.
Does 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6353 SHORE VISTA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with Balcony
Apollo Beach Apartments with GarageApollo Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apollo Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa