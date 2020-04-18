6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE

Amenities

Rarely available. Waterfront home with boating access on Apollo Beach's Kingston Canal. No bridges to Tampa Bay. Watch amazing sunsets over the canal, the annual Apollo Beach Christmas boat parade, playful dolphins, manatees, ospreys and seabirds from your dock or screened lanai of this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with open water views from the kitchen, lanai, master bedroom and living room. Kitchen pass through to the lanai. Lots of storage room. Large lot near public golf course, tennis courts, dog park, community center, shopping, restaurants and more. Easy commute to Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Bradenton and Sarasota. Virtual showing or in-person showing by Leasing Agent.