Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE

6200 Flamingo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6200 Flamingo Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
tennis court
Rarely available. Waterfront home with boating access on Apollo Beach's Kingston Canal. No bridges to Tampa Bay. Watch amazing sunsets over the canal, the annual Apollo Beach Christmas boat parade, playful dolphins, manatees, ospreys and seabirds from your dock or screened lanai of this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with open water views from the kitchen, lanai, master bedroom and living room. Kitchen pass through to the lanai. Lots of storage room. Large lot near public golf course, tennis courts, dog park, community center, shopping, restaurants and more. Easy commute to Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Bradenton and Sarasota. Virtual showing or in-person showing by Leasing Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE have any available units?
6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE have?
Some of 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6200 FLAMINGO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

