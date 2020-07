Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Two Bedroom, One Bath - Tower Oaks NO PETS - Two Bedroom, One Bath - Tower Oaks 875 sf



Newly renovated 2/1 in Tower Oaks. Washer/dryer, private backyard. New paint and new vinyl wood plank flooring. Walk in closet. NO PETS.



REQUIREMENTS:

1) First, Last & Security

2) NET income of 3x rent/mo

3) Credit/background check (min 600 credit score)

4) NO EVICTIONS



All rent prices and requirements are final, NO EXCEPTIONS.



(RLNE5693125)