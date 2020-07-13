Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6909 SW 46th Avenue Available 08/08/20 2/2.5 Townhouse @ Greenleaf - This is an upgrade 2/2.5 townhome Kitchen will be fully equipped with garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator and electric range with washer and dryer hook ups. This home sits in a quiet community close to UF, Santa Fe and Shands Hospital and convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate access.



This apartment only requires a $40 application fee per adult, a $500 security deposit and a full first months rent.



To qualify you will need to have a monthly household income of at least 3 times the rent. You will also need a 600 or higher credit score and we will do a background check. Any evictions or landlord claims may immediately disqualify you.



(RLNE2344463)