Alachua County, FL
6909 SW 46th Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

6909 SW 46th Avenue

6909 Southwest 46th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6909 Southwest 46th Avenue, Alachua County, FL 32608

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6909 SW 46th Avenue Available 08/08/20 2/2.5 Townhouse @ Greenleaf - This is an upgrade 2/2.5 townhome Kitchen will be fully equipped with garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator and electric range with washer and dryer hook ups. This home sits in a quiet community close to UF, Santa Fe and Shands Hospital and convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate access.

This apartment only requires a $40 application fee per adult, a $500 security deposit and a full first months rent.

To qualify you will need to have a monthly household income of at least 3 times the rent. You will also need a 600 or higher credit score and we will do a background check. Any evictions or landlord claims may immediately disqualify you.

(RLNE2344463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6909 SW 46th Avenue have any available units?
6909 SW 46th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alachua County, FL.
What amenities does 6909 SW 46th Avenue have?
Some of 6909 SW 46th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6909 SW 46th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6909 SW 46th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6909 SW 46th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6909 SW 46th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6909 SW 46th Avenue offer parking?
No, 6909 SW 46th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6909 SW 46th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6909 SW 46th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6909 SW 46th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6909 SW 46th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6909 SW 46th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6909 SW 46th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6909 SW 46th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6909 SW 46th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6909 SW 46th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6909 SW 46th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
